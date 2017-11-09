A far cry from the black hoody seen in Whittaker’s announcement video, the outfit is a typically colourful and eccentric look for the Doctor (with boots and braces Matt Smith’s incarnation would appreciate), while the Tardis seems to have had a bit of a makeover itself.

Gone is the St John’s Ambulance logo that’s appeared on the right-hand door since 2010 (having appeared on the original 1960s Tardis as well), while the colour of the iconic “Pull handle to open” sign has inverted to a darker shade.

We’ll leave it up to the fans to decide if the windows are FINALLY the right size…

Doctor Who returns to BBC1 this Christmas