The Sky Atlantic adaptation of the classic Edward St Aubyn novels will see Cumberbatch play playboy Patrick Melrose, a man who turns to substance abuse to erase haunting childhood memories. Asked in 2013 if he could play any literary character ever, Cumberbatch shared in a Reddit Q&A that it would be Melrose.

Each episode of the five-part series will be based on a different book and will take place over a few intense days in Melrose’s life, from the South of France in the 60s via 80s New York to early-2000s Britain.

But however promising the drama sounds, it may take a while before some Glaswegians come round to the idea...

More like this

Advertisement

No premiere date has yet been set for Melrose.