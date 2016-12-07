The actor, who we first briefly glimpsed as the Time Lord in the Doctor Who 50th anniversary special, says the show takes up a lot of his time, but he's happy to surrender it for the role of a lifetime. And that's partially why he's holding off giving a definitive answer about his future.

"It's special. I'm lucky enough to be in touch with other Doctors, and we all agree how extraordinary it is to be in this position," Capaldi said. "To decide to leave is a tough decision for everybody. [It was] very tough for Steven, so I'm just putting it off for as long as possible."

New showrunner Chris Chibnall will surely be eager to find out whether or not Capaldi will be sticking around, though. He takes over the reigns for series 11 in 2018, and there's already been much speculation that he'll want to launch the show with a clean slate.

If he does decide he wants to keep Capaldi's Doctor, and the actor decides he'd like to stick around too, it would tee the Scotsman up for a very unique celebration of a pretty important milestone while travelling through space and time.

"That would be a good way to spend your 60th birthday, don't you think?"

Yes we do Peter. Yes we do.