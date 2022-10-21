Based on the novel by William Gibson , the show follows Flynne Fisher (Moretz) as she gets to grips with a stunning new simulation set in a version of London from the distant future.

The creators of Westworld are taking their brand of complex science fiction to Prime Video with The Peripheral, which stars Chloë Grace Moretz as a gamer drawn into a dangerous world of espionage.

However, she soon learns that the reason her environment feels so real is because it very much is, with her headset providing her a window into the world decades from now (and landing her in a whole load of trouble).

Westworld duo Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy serve as executive producers on this new series, which has immediately piqued the interest of genre fans – here's how and when you can tune in.

Gary Carr and Chloë Grace Moretz star in The Peripheral Amazon

The Peripheral will premiere its first two episodes on Prime Video at 5AM BST on Friday 21st October 2022, with episodes following a weekly release schedule from then on.

That unusually early launch time means that the show actually arrives a day earlier for our friends across the pond, becoming available to stream from 9pm PT on Thursday 20th October in the United States.

The Peripheral release schedule

Just as they did with other major shows including The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power and The Boys, Prime Video have arranged a weekly release schedule for The Peripheral.

While some viewers prefer the instantly gratifying binge-watch model, others have enjoyed this more leisurely approach, which harks back to the days when terrestrial television ruled supreme.

Here's The Peripheral release schedule in full:

The Peripheral episode 1 - Friday 21st October 2022 (out now)

The Peripheral episode 2 - Friday 21st October 2022 (out now)

The Peripheral episode 3 - Friday 28th October 2022

The Peripheral episode 4 - Friday 4th November 2022

The Peripheral episode 5 - Friday 11th November 2022

The Peripheral episode 6 - Friday 18th November 2022

The Peripheral episode 7 - Friday 25th November 2022

The Peripheral episode 8 - Friday 2nd December 2022

What is The Peripheral about?

The Peripheral is a complex sci-fi saga from the mind of legendary novelist William Gibson, which unfolds largely from the perspective of skilled gamer Flynne Fisher.

She is able to keep the lights on and pay her mother's rocketing medical bills by completing missions in simulations for people who have the money to spare.

A new gig comes along from a mysterious client, complete with a new state-of-the-art headset, which transports Flynne to a version of London from decades in the future.

There she completes a dangerous mission, believing it all to be a game, but later discovers it was all real and that she has inadvertently become involved in something far more dangerous than she could ever have imagined.

The Peripheral cast

Jack Reynor plays Burton Fisher in The Peripheral Amazon

In addition to Chloë Grace Moretz in the lead role of Flynne Fisher, The Peripheral also stars Midsommar's Jack Reynor as her brother and fellow gamer, Burton.

Gary Carr and Charlotte Riley play Wilf Netherton and Aelita West respectively, two of the first people Flynne encounters in the future, with JJ Feild, Julian Moore-Cook and Katie Leung appearing as their associates.

The Haunting of Bly Manor star T'Nia Miller also features as enigmatic foe Cherise Nuland, who works for a shadowy organisation known as the Research Institute.

The Peripheral trailer

Prime Video unveiled the first full-length trailer for The Peripheral earlier this month. Watch below:

Previously, the streaming service had dropped a shorter teaser, giving viewers their first taste of what's in store in the sci-fi drama. You can find that here too:

The Peripheral is available to stream on Prime Video. New episodes weekly. Try Amazon Prime Video for free for 30 days.

