Based on the book by William Gibson , the series follows skilled gamer Flynne Fisher (Chloë Grace Moretz) as she tackles a realistic espionage simulation set in a far future version of London.

T'Nia Miller has teased surprises in store from her character in Prime Video 's new sci-fi drama The Peripheral.

However, she soon realises that this is no sim at all, but rather a connection to events taking place decades from now, and that her role has landed her in very real danger.

Miller plays suave yet sinister Cherise Nuland, head of a shadowy organisation in the future called the Research Institute, who initially appears to be bad news for Flynne and her allies.

"I always think that the villainous characters are far more interesting to play," Miller told RadioTimes.com and other press. "Especially when she is as charismatic and charming and has such agency, in a way that we don't normally see women portrayed on screen."

However, the Haunting of Bly Manor star went on to say that there's more to her character than meets the eye, making reference to a revelation later in the series that could place her in an entirely different light.

"I will say that although, yes, she's painted as the villain… all isn't as it seems. There's a reason, there's a method for her madness, there’s a reason why she is so persistent at any cost."

Miller added: "I believe she's really there for the collective and greater good in her mind, at least. And she has made a real contribution to the world that she lives in, that is benefitting all – which you’ll find out."

The Peripheral also stars Jack Reynor (Midsommar), Gary Carr (Death in Paradise), Katie Leung (Harry Potter) and Charlotte Riley (Steven Knight's A Christmas Carol)

