Outer Range release date: Cast, trailer and latest news
Josh Brolin stars in the mysterious new thriller series.
Josh Brolin is starring in brand new series Outer Range for Amazon Prime Video, and we're not too far away from seeing what it's all about.
The show is described as a "mind-bending western" and a "thrilling fable with hints of wry humour and supernatural mystery", which will apparently examine "how we grapple with the unknown".
With star talent behind it like Brolin, and an atmospheric first teaser, the series is looking set to be something special.
Read on for everything you need to know about Outer Range on Amazon Prime Video.
Outer Range release date
The first two episodes of Outer Range are set to be released on Friday 15th April 2022 on Amazon Prime Video, with a further two being released weekly until the entire eight-episode season is available.
This means that the release schedule will be as follows:
- Episodes 1 and 2 - Friday 15th April
- Episodes 3 and 4 - Friday 22nd April
- Episodes 5 and 6 - Friday 29th April
- Episodes 7 and 8 - Friday 6th May
Outer Range cast: Josh Brolin stars with Imogen Poots
Josh Brolin (Avengers: Infinity War) stars as Royal Abbott in the series, and leads an ensemble cast including Imogen Poots (The Father) and Lili Taylor (Perry Mason).
Here's a full list of the cast announced so far:
- Josh Brolin - Royal Abbott
- Imogen Poots - Autumn
- Lili Taylor - Cecilia Abbott
- Tamara Podemski - Deputy Sheriff Joy
- Lewis Pullman - Rhett Abbott
- Tom Pelphrey - Perry Abbott
- Noah Reid - Billy Tillerson
- Shaun Sipos - Luke Tillerson
- Isabel Arraiza - Maria Olivares
- Olive Abercrombie - Amy Abbott
- Will Patton - Wayne Tillerson
- Matt Lauria - Trevor Tillerson
- Matthew Maher - Deputy Matt
- Deirdre O'Connell - Patricia Tillerson
- MorningStar Angeline - TBC
What's the plot of Outer Range?
The series' official synopsis states: "Outer Range centres on Royal Abbott (Josh Brolin), a rancher fighting for his land and family, who discovers an unfathomable mystery at the edge of Wyoming's wilderness. A thrilling fable with hints of wry humour and supernatural mystery, Outer Range examines how we grapple with the unknown.
"At the onset of the series, the Abbotts are coping with the disappearance of daughter-in-law Rebecca. They are pushed further to the brink when the Tillersons (the gaudy owners of the neighbouring profit-driven ranch) make a play for their land. An untimely death in the community sets off a chain of tension-filled events, and seemingly small-town, soil-bound troubles come to a head with the arrival of a mysterious black void in the Abbotts’ west pasture.
"Wild revelations unfold as Royal fights to protect his family; through his eyes, we begin to see how time contains secrets held in the past and unsettling mysteries foreshadowed."
Outer Range trailer
You can watch the teaser trailer for Outer Range here.
Outer Range will be available on Amazon Prime Video from 15th April 2022. For more, check out our dedicated Sci-Fi page or our full TV Guide.
