The show is described as a "mind-bending western" and a "thrilling fable with hints of wry humour and supernatural mystery", which will apparently examine "how we grapple with the unknown".

Josh Brolin is starring in brand new series Outer Range for Amazon Prime Video , and we're not too far away from seeing what it's all about.

With star talent behind it like Brolin, and an atmospheric first teaser, the series is looking set to be something special.

Read on for everything you need to know about Outer Range on Amazon Prime Video.

Outer Range release date

The first two episodes of Outer Range are set to be released on Friday 15th April 2022 on Amazon Prime Video, with a further two being released weekly until the entire eight-episode season is available. This means that the release schedule will be as follows: Episodes 1 and 2 - Friday 15th April

Episodes 3 and 4 - Friday 22nd April

Episodes 5 and 6 - Friday 29th April

Episodes 7 and 8 - Friday 6th May

Outer Range cast: Josh Brolin stars with Imogen Poots

Autumn, played by Imogen Poots, in Outer Range Amazon

Josh Brolin (Avengers: Infinity War) stars as Royal Abbott in the series, and leads an ensemble cast including Imogen Poots (The Father) and Lili Taylor (Perry Mason).

Here's a full list of the cast announced so far:

Josh Brolin - Royal Abbott

Imogen Poots - Autumn

Lili Taylor - Cecilia Abbott

Tamara Podemski - Deputy Sheriff Joy

Lewis Pullman - Rhett Abbott

Tom Pelphrey - Perry Abbott

Noah Reid - Billy Tillerson

Shaun Sipos - Luke Tillerson

Isabel Arraiza - Maria Olivares

Olive Abercrombie - Amy Abbott

Will Patton - Wayne Tillerson

Matt Lauria - Trevor Tillerson

Matthew Maher - Deputy Matt

Deirdre O'Connell - Patricia Tillerson

MorningStar Angeline - TBC

What's the plot of Outer Range?

The series' official synopsis states: "Outer Range centres on Royal Abbott (Josh Brolin), a rancher fighting for his land and family, who discovers an unfathomable mystery at the edge of Wyoming's wilderness. A thrilling fable with hints of wry humour and supernatural mystery, Outer Range examines how we grapple with the unknown.

"At the onset of the series, the Abbotts are coping with the disappearance of daughter-in-law Rebecca. They are pushed further to the brink when the Tillersons (the gaudy owners of the neighbouring profit-driven ranch) make a play for their land. An untimely death in the community sets off a chain of tension-filled events, and seemingly small-town, soil-bound troubles come to a head with the arrival of a mysterious black void in the Abbotts’ west pasture.

"Wild revelations unfold as Royal fights to protect his family; through his eyes, we begin to see how time contains secrets held in the past and unsettling mysteries foreshadowed."

Outer Range trailer

You can watch the teaser trailer for Outer Range here.

Outer Range will be available on Amazon Prime Video from 15th April 2022. For more, check out our dedicated Sci-Fi page or our full TV Guide.



