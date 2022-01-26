The Radio Times logo

Olly Alexander seems to be eyeing Doctor Who guest star role

He may not be the Doctor, but he could be a sexy witch with powers.

Olly Alexander
By
Published: Wednesday, 26th January 2022 at 2:23 pm

We still don't know who the next Doctor Who will be, but we can definitely rule out It's A Sin star Olly Alexander.

Advertisement

Last year, the actor and singer made headlines when it was rumoured he would be taking over from Jodie Whittaker. Despite denying the claims, fans have since hoped he might reconsider.

It doesn't seem likely, at least judging by a chat Alexander had on Lorraine on Tuesday morning. But the Starstruck singer did offer a glimmer of hope when he said it would be amazing to appear as a guest star – in a rather unusual role.

"I'd love to play like a sexy witch, you know, with magic powers," he told Lorraine.

He added: "It would be amazing but I'm definitely not the Doctor. But I love the show and I can't wait to watch it when it gets rebooted."

Alexander also said he wouldn't mind playing a Bond baddie "with a cat" or Marvel villain next.

"Something with all the special effects and a crazy outfit," he said.

Though he's definitely not the Fourteenth Doctor, another It's A Sin cast member could take on regeneration duties instead, with Whittaker herself's blessing: Lydia West.

Even Russell T Davies, who is set to reprise showrunner duties on Doctor Who after its 2022 specials, responded to Whittaker, saying he had noted her comments.

Advertisement

Doctor Who returns to BBC One this spring with Legend of the Sea Devils. For more, check out our dedicated Sci-Fi page or our full TV Guide.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Sponsored content