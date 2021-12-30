Jodie Whittaker’s call for Lydia West to take over Doctor Who “noted” by Russell T Davies
Rumours about who will replace Jodie Whittaker as the Doctor continue to swirl.
Showrunner Russell T Davies’ return to Doctor Who will usher in a new chapter for the hit BBC sci-fi series, along with a new lead.
The next Doctor will take up the mantle after the Thirteenth Doctor, Jodie Whittaker, bows out following a trio of specials in 2022, with the first airing on New Year’s Day.
While fans have plenty to say when it comes to who could and should replace Whittaker, the actress herself has also revealed who her top pick for the job would be: Lydia West.
Outgoing Doctor Whittaker shared her take during an appearance on Kids Ask, a feature in which children ask questions adults probably wouldn’t get away with, on BBC Radio 1 earlier this month, saying: “I’m going to pick an actress who I think is really exciting and I think would be phenomenal, an actress called Lydia West – if I had the power!”
Davies recently said auditions for the role of the next Doctor were “just starting”, telling The Guardian: “We have genuinely not cast anyone yet.”
Meanwhile, as her name began to be thrown around in conversations among Whovians, Lydia West previously told RadioTimes.com it would be “an honour” to join Doctor Who and follow in Whittaker’s footsteps.
“The fact I’ve been named as one of the favourites is quite special,” she said. “So it would be an honour to be the Doctor. I’m glad people think I could do it!”
