Unlike previous Doctors, who might arrive in a different epoch or galaxy wearing a second-hand overcoat, multi-coloured scarf, or even a crushed-velvet dinner jacket, this one has the courtesy to dress appropriately. At least in the sense that there is a new outfit for nearly every adventure.

It helps, of course, that the man who plays him, Ncuti Gatwa, is described by his stylist, Pam Downe, as a "clothes horse". He needs to be to pull off some of these looks – not least the tight, white Regency breeches.

But there is more to the new season than a considerably larger wardrobe bill. The adventures are bigger and bolder, the ambition seems to have grown to match the budgets that come from the BBC joining forces with Disney, and at the heart of the series is a winning relationship between Gatwa’s Doctor and his companion Ruby Sunday (Millie Gibson).

To mark this new start for the latest Doctor, we sent lifelong fan – and Radio 3 arts presenter – Matthew Sweet to test their chemistry. Read his interview with the new Doctor and his latest fellow traveller in this issue, which has three special covers.

Doctor Who returns to BBC One and iPlayer on Saturday 11th May 2024.

