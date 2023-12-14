One quirk of the bi-generation was that while the Doctor himself doubled, the same was not true of his outfit, meaning that the Fourteenth and Fifteenth iterations of the characters had to share one set of clothes, with Gatwa going trouserless as a result.

And, speaking during a recent interview on The Zoe Ball Breakfast Show on BBC Radio 2, Gatwa joked that Tennant was to blame for his lack of clothes.

"The Doctor splits in two and we both got half of the costume David was wearing," he explained. "Now, David obviously started his filming for that scene first, so he got to pick what pieces of clothes he was left with. So by the time I came in to choose, I only had a pair of pants and socks to go with."

He added: "So thank you so much for that, David Tennant, thanks so much."

Ncuti Gatwa on BBC Radio 2's Zoe Ball Breakfast show. BBC

Although the results of The Giggle mean that there are now two Doctors, Gatwa's version will be the focus going forward, with Davies revealing that there are no plans for Tennant to return at present.

His first full episode will be Christmas special The House on Ruby Road, which will introduce Millie Gibson as his new companion Ruby Sunday and was described in "a fantastical reinvention" in our four-star spoiler-free review.

Meanwhile, Gatwa's costume seems likely to continue to be the focus of much interest in the future, with it already having been confirmed that, unlike previous Doctors, he will be wearing a new outfit every episode rather than having a fixed costume.

