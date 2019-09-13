Cretton told The Observer: “It’s really exciting to me to be able to fill a movie like that with a bunch of Asian faces and be able to see sides of these character than what we have seen before.

“Growing up, I didn’t have a super hero that looked like me and it’s really exciting to give a new generation something I did not have.”

It’s not the lead role that's caused concern, however – Sheng-Chi’s nemesis, the villainous Mandarin, has a history of existing largely as a racial stereotype in Marvel comic books.

More like this

This time around, with Tony Leung Chiu-wai in the role, things will be different, claims Cretton.

Visual China Group via Getty Images

“I think [Leung] brings a humanity that we need for that character,” he said. “We are not looking to contribute anymore to the Asian stereotypes that we have seen both in cinema and pop culture.

“We’re hoping to just show some different sides to both Asian-Americans and Chinese-Americans and Mainland Chinese characters. Tommy is such an incredible actor and I’m excited to have him help us break some of those stereotypes because that villain could easily become a punchline.”

Advertisement

Ben Kingsley previously appeared in the MCU as a phoney version of The Mandarin in 2013's Iron Man 3.