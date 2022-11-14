Airing six episodes on BBC One, Dark Season was written and created by Russell T Davies and followed three teenagers and their battle to save their school and their classmates from the sinister Mr Eldritch.

Kate Winslet is to star in a new sequel to cult 1991 science-fiction series Dark Season, having made her professional acting debut in the original show.

Winslet played Reet and will now return to the role more than three decades later in a sequel series co-written by Davies and released by audio drama producers Big Finish.

"I was delighted to be asked to come back!" said Winslet. "It’s been genuinely moving and wonderful to revisit those early days of my career. What a way to start, with the now legendary Russell T Davies! I really treasure those early moments when I learnt so much. Those invaluable early days starting out as a small fish in an enormous pond.... it was a pivotal time in my life.

"Now, the story goes on and there’s a whole other generation of young people who will enjoy Dark Season. It’s been absolutely lovely to be invited back and to be able to give my voice to the character again after so many years, is very special."

Joining Winslet for the new Dark Season series will be fellow original cast members Victoria Lambert (Marcie), Ben Chandler (Tom), Brigit Forsyth (Jessica Maitland) and Grant Parsons (Mr Eldritch).

Alongside a new trio of heroes (played by Aitch Wylie, Bethany Antonia and Jacob Dudman), the original cast members will star in Dark Season: Legacy Rising, four new full-cast audio adventures, due for release in May 2023.

Russell T Davies said: "This has been one of the great joys of my life. The first show I ever wrote, back again, with brand-new adventures! And to get all the cast back together – Kate, Victoria, Brigit, Grant and Ben – is the greatest compliment of all. All of us united in very happy memories."

The sequel series comprises four stories: Spring by Tim Foley, Summer by Chris Chapman, Autumn by James Goss, and Winter by Russell T Davies.

Kate Winslet in the original Dark Season BBC

A synopsis for the series reads: "For as long as anyone can remember, there have been stories about Bishop Grave School. Terrible secrets were once buried within its foundations, screaming to be unleashed. Some children spoke of ghosts… others, strange noises… but nobody ever believed them.

"Those who remember – and dare – still talk of the events from thirty years ago. They whisper about conspiracies and computers, fascists and scientists… and a mysterious man called Eldritch who wanted to bring about the end of the world.

"Taylor Sullivan (Aitch Wylie) knows these stories better than anyone – their mother lived through them – but even that cannot prepare them for what’s to come. As a new year brings fresh dangers, can Taylor and their friends discover the secrets of Bishop Grave’s past… before that past discovers them?"

Dark Season: Legacy Rising is now available to pre-order for £28.99 (collector’s edition 5-disc CD box set and download) or £22.99 (download only), exclusively from bigfinish.com.

