That's because writing in this month's Doctor Who Magazine , Davies has revealed that some monster who are "familiar, but new" are returning for the 60th anniversary.

The Doctor Who team are continuing to film episodes written by Russell T Davies for David Tennant and Catherine Tate , and while that statement might seem mind-boggling in 2022, things are perhaps about to get even more nostalgic.

In the issue, Davies said: "There might be information leaking beyond our control. For example, at the time of writing, we’re six days away from a night shoot in Cardiff in which some monsters might be glimpsed.

"Monsters which might well be familiar to readers of DWM. Well, familiar, but new. Whatever that means. But there, maybe, for once, we can try to deny, deny, deny."

Catherine Tate and David Tennant in Doctor Who BBC

While at first glance it might seem that Davies is talking about iconic monsters such as the Daleks or the Cybermen, we have to remember that Davies's section in Doctor Who Magazine would have been written a while ago, so unless things were kept very tightly under wraps it seems it's not one of these more obvious villains that he's referring to.

Instead, it's far more likely that he's actually talking about little-known additions to the Doctor Who canon, Beep the Meep and the Wrarth Warriors.

That's because both of these characters, who were first witnessed in the Doctor Who Weekly comic in 1980, were seemingly spotted in Cardiff earlier this month.

Get Doctor Who newsletters direct to your inbox from our award-winning editorial team Sign up for the latest Who news, reviews, interviews and features Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

You can read more about just who Beep the Meep is and why he appears to be on the run from the deadly Wrarth Warriors here, but for now we seem to have further evidence that these are in fact monsters we've seen before, further solidifying the theory.

Doctor Who is available to stream on BBC iPlayer. Check out more of our Sci-Fi coverage or visit our TV Guide to see what's on tonight.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times magazine is on sale now – subscribe now and get the next 12 issues for only £1. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times podcast with Jane Garvey.