According to Collider, the 21 Jump Street actor was also being considered to portray villain The Penguin, but the film's director Matt Reeves reportedly ruled that the casting would be “a little too on-the-nose".

While reasons for Hill's change of heart are still unclear, sources told Variety it was very early in the negotiations and that a deal was far from closing.

Following disappointing showings in Batman v Superman and Justice League, Ben Affleck has hung up his cape, paving the way for Twilight's Pattinson to star as billionaire-turned-vigilante Bruce Wayne.

Of the film's mysterious set-up, Pattinson teased: "I mean it’s an interesting direction. It’s something from the comics which hasn’t been really explored yet. You know, it’s kind of crazy shoes to film.

"I mean, it’s interesting what different directions you can take with it. When somebody plays a specific character, it’s actually quite a lot of leeway. When you look at the different tones of all these movies and the TV shows, I mean you can do quite a lot with it.”

It has since been reported that Zoe Kravitz, who has starred in Big Little Lies and the Fantastic Beasts franchise, has been cast as Catwoman.

The latest Batman film is slated for a UK release in 2021.