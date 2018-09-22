The clip then shows a long-haired Phoenix, 43, staring blankly into the distance while flashing images of clowns are superimposed onto his face — before picturing Phoenix in full Joker make-up, grinning at the camera lens.

The song Laughing by Canadian band The Guess Who plays in the background.

The film, which will reportedly see Robert de Niro co-star, is set to explore the origins of the iconic Batman villain, or 'Arthur Fleck', as he is originally known.

Reports suggest that the movie, which will be a stand-alone and separate from the beloved DC Comics franchise, will show Fleck turning to a life of crime after he gives up on a failing career in comedy.

Joker is due to be released in 2019