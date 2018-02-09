Perhaps not. Variety claims both Leto and Phoenix could play the Joker. While Leto may continue to play Gotham’s most wanted in future DC films, Phoenix’s Joker would exist outside the current Suicide Squad/Justice League stories and within its own bubble universe that has no bearing on Leto’s character.

Some fans are worried that DC might be birthing a multiverse before they've created a strong foundation for their original universe.

Just to add to the confusion, Phoenix has previously suggested he wouldn’t like to play a superhero or star in another blockbuster at all. “Ultimately it never felt like they’d really be fulfilling,” he told Time Out when asked if he would want to join the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Doctor Strange.

However, despite the inevitable head-scratching, some fans think Phoenix would be the perfect choice for the role.

Advertisement

Warner Brothers haven't announced when the untitled film and bubble universe will hit cinemas, so it could be years before we see a glimpse of Batman's greatest foe. However, it already looks like the project embodies exactly what the character stands for: introducing a little anarchy to upset the established order.