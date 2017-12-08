Jon Berg, who currently runs DC films, will be stepping down from his position, while Johns, who serves as chief creative entertainment officer, will remain in his role, though it is expected to become "more advisory in nature".

Of Berg's move into a production partnership with Lego Movie producer Roy Lee, Warner Bros Picture Group president Toby Emmerich said: “This is something that Jon approached me about six months ago, and he expressed his goal was to ultimately be a producer at the studio,” a statement to Variety reads.

Emmerich is also reportedly considering further integration of the DC Films operation into the studio's main production arm.

More like this

Advertisement

The report goes on to suggest that the production giants have been unhappy with the financial performance of Justice League, which was intended to be DC's answer to Marvel's Avengers. After three weeks in cinemas, Justice League has grossed $570.3m, compared to the Avengers' $1.5bn.