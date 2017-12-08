Warner Brothers set to shake up DC movie plans after Justice League disappointment
Reports suggest the head of DC Films will be leaving his role
Warner Bros. has reportedly decided to restructure its DC Films operation as a result of Justice League's disappointing box office returns.
Variety reports that two DC Films producers, Jon Berg and Geoff Johns, who had been "intimately involved" in the creative direction of the comic book movie franchise - will see their roles shifted around.
Jon Berg, who currently runs DC films, will be stepping down from his position, while Johns, who serves as chief creative entertainment officer, will remain in his role, though it is expected to become "more advisory in nature".
Of Berg's move into a production partnership with Lego Movie producer Roy Lee, Warner Bros Picture Group president Toby Emmerich said: “This is something that Jon approached me about six months ago, and he expressed his goal was to ultimately be a producer at the studio,” a statement to Variety reads.
Emmerich is also reportedly considering further integration of the DC Films operation into the studio's main production arm.
More like this
The report goes on to suggest that the production giants have been unhappy with the financial performance of Justice League, which was intended to be DC's answer to Marvel's Avengers. After three weeks in cinemas, Justice League has grossed $570.3m, compared to the Avengers' $1.5bn.