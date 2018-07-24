While the cinematic universe of Warner Bros and DC remains incredibly convoluted, against all the odds Joaquin Phoenix’s Joker movie – the film based on Batman’s most iconic villain, but unconnected to Ben Affleck’s Batman, or indeed the other version of the Joker played by Jared Leto, who may also be getting his own movie – seems to be moving forward.

Now a big star is reportedly looking to join the project, with Robert De Niro rumoured to be in negotiations to play a talk show host in the film, described by The Hollywood Reporter as someone “who is somehow instrumental in the Joker’s origin”.