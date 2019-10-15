Speculation around her casting was sparked on Monday when Dawn of the Planet of the Apes director Matt Reeves, who is helming the project, tweeted a gif of Kravitz saying "Hello" into a mobile phone.

In a weird twist of fate, Kravtiz's mother Lisa Bonet is married to Jason Momoa, who also stars in the DC Comics universe as Aquaman — does this make the gilled-hero Catwoman's step-dad...?

Momoa posted on Instagram congratulating the Divergent star for landing the iconic part. "I’m so proud of u," he wrote, adding: "Lola and Wolfies big sister is CAT WOMAN... Unbelievable so freaking stoked. Your going to have so much fun [sic]."

Kravitz then appeared to confirm the casting, commenting on the post: "LOVE YOU PAPABEAR! Love that Aquaman and Catwomen spend the holidays together from now on."

Superbad's Jonah Hill is also reportedly in talks to play a villain in the film, and according to widespread reports he's slated to portray DC Comics supervillain The Riddler, whose signature crimes involve riddles, puzzles and clues for Batman to figure out.

The film is slated for release on 25th June 2021 in both the UK and USA, and is reportedly a stand-alone film, rather than an origins story, although the film's plot is being kept under wraps for now.