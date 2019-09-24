Jonah Hill in talks for Batman villain role

Jonah Hill is reportedly in talks to play a villain in the upcoming Batman film, starring Robert Pattinson as the Caped Crusader.

According to widespread reports, Hill is slated to portray supervillain The Riddler, who appeared in the DC Comics and whose signature crimes involve riddles, puzzles and clues for Batman to figure out.

According to Collider, the 21 Jump Street actor was also being considered to portray villain The Penguin, but the film’s director Matt Reeves reportedly ruled that the casting would be “a little too on-the-nose”.

Following disappointing showings in Batman v Superman and Justice League, Ben Affleck has hung up his cape, paving the way for Twilight’s Pattinson to star as billionaire-turned-vigilante Bruce Wayne.

Of the film’s mysterious set-up, Pattinson teased: “I mean it’s an interesting direction. It’s something from the comics which hasn’t been really explored yet. You know, it’s kind of crazy shoes to film.

“I mean, it’s interesting what different directions you can take with it. When somebody plays a specific character, it’s actually quite a lot of leeway. When you look at the different tones of all these movies and the TV shows, I mean you can do quite a lot with it.”