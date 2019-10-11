When will Aquaman 2 be released?

It’s official, Warner Bros. are developing a sequel to the superhero action film Aquaman, with James Wan looking likely to return as director. This is hardly surprising, considering it’s the highest-grossing DC film of all time (even topping The Dark Knight Rises).

Advertisement

When exactly will it be come out?

The sequel is currently scheduled to be released on 16th December 2022. With filming set to start next year, Aquaman 2 would come out four years after the first film – though this could all change.

What happened in the first film?

Set some time after 2017’s Justice League, Aquaman saw Arthur attempt to claim his destiny as the King of Atlantis from his brother-turned-foe Orm.

Hell bent on igniting a war between those above and below sea level, Orm enlisted the help of Black Manta to seal his place above the other underwater kings as the Ocean Master. The only hope being if Arthur, always reluctant to recognise his responsibility, usurp his half-brother as the rightful King. Doing this meant acquiring the lost Trident of Atlan, an ancient relic that can only be wielded by the true king of the sea. With it, Arthur was able to rally the support of all forces threatening the over world and turn them against Orm.

Who will be in it?

Warner Bros. have yet to announce the cast, but we know that Jason Momoa is keen to reprise the role of Arthur Curry/Aquaman and you can probably expect to see Amber Heard (Mera) and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II (Black Manta). We may also see the return of Dolph Lundgren (as Nereus), Nicole Kidman (Atlanna), Willem Dafoe (Nuidis Vulko) and Patrick Wilson (Orm the Ocean Master), but nothing’s official yet.

When will we see a trailer?

We won’t see a trailer until closer to the film’s actual release, Warner Bros. may opt to debut it at San Diego Comic-Con as was the case for the first Aquaman. In any case, it’ll probably have to be after WB and DC announce the full title (which may not be Aquaman 2 if history’s any indication).

What will it be about?

It’ll almost certainly see Black Manta demanding vengeance for Aquaman’s transgressions in the opening minutes of the first film (not to mention the rest). We only saw an origin story of the classic villain, so his second outing is the logical time to unleash his full potential as Aquaman’s arch-nemesis with over 50 years-worth of comics history to look to for inspiration.

For more information:

Advertisement

Aquaman 2 is set to hit cinemas on 16th December 2022.