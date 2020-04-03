"That’s the one thing that we could do with Torchwood – you’re never restricted to always what happens in the present or the future, you can go back," Barrowman told RadioTimes.com during the live online Q&A that followed our RT Watchalong of series one episode 12, Captain Jack Harkness.

"What we’d love to do is something that is an episode that goes back, so we have everybody from the original [series], but also because I know how dramas work and we also know there has to be a change, it’d be good if they could mash up a new team.

"We travel back in time to be with the old team to solve the problem that is happening in the future, with the new team."

"Yeah, and we’re like consultants," added Naoko Mori. "Tosh the IT consultant!"

"So they can create a new Torchwood team with Jack and everybody that is there, but he goes back to be with the old team because he needs answers there," Barrowman continued.

"That would work… not that I’ve thought about it!"

Generally speaking, though, both Barrowman and Mori said that they’d be happy with any storyline that could bring Torchwood back to TV, adding that they would put their faith in the writers.

"I’m happy if it’s being made," Barrowman said. "I’m sure Naoko agrees with this, as long as the writers are top notch and they know what they’re doing, we’re puppets, we’ll go for it."

"Everyone knows our characters now, even the fans, our fan family, almost know our characters better than we do," added Mori.

"I wouldn’t say [I want] any specific thing – I’d just be happy if it was made again," Barrowman concluded.

And who knows? After Captain Jack’s grand return in this year’s Doctor Who and rumours he’ll be back in the festive special, maybe Torchwood’s future (and past) is still open after all…

