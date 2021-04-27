John Barrowman and David Bradley join immersive Doctor Who show Time Fracture

Captain Jack Harkness and The First Doctor are set to appear in Doctor Who‘s upcoming theatrical experience Time Fracture, with the show releasing behind-the-scenes images of John Barrowman and David Bradley pre-recording cameos for the event.

Advertisement

Confirming the news in a tweet, Doctor Who: Time Fracture’s account posted photos of Bradley and Barrowman back in character, filming in front of a green screen background with the caption: “Two icons are joining Operation Time Fracture!

“John Barrowman and David Bradley will appear in pre-recorded cameos as Captain Jack Harkness and The First Doctor respectively. #BeTheHero.”

🚨 ALERT 🚨



Two icons are joining Operation Time Fracture! ⚡️



John Barrowman and David Bradley will appear in pre-recorded cameos as Captain Jack Harkness and The First Doctor respectively.#BeTheHero pic.twitter.com/XsTfN65uuj — Doctor Who: Time Fracture (@dwtimefracture) April 27, 2021

Bradley, who portrayed William Hartnell’s Doctor in two episodes of series 10, said in a statement: “This is going to be something really special. Anyone who sees the show who is not a Doctor Who fan when they go in, surely will be when they come out! It’s going to be an amazing experience.”

Barrowman, who first appeared in Doctor Who alongside Christopher Eccleston’s Doctor in 2005, said he wanted to get involved not only because he loves “storytelling” and “Captain Jack the character”, but “also because this introduces Jack to the next generation of Doctor Who fans”.

“If you’re coming to this – why not dress up as your favourite character? it’s going to be like Comic-Con but with a storyline! Create your character, get in there and enjoy the journey.”

Barrowman teased his involvement in the show on social media yesterday, posting two mysterious pictures from behind the scenes of Doctor Who: Time Fracture with the caption: “Tomorrow #BeTheHero…”

One of the photos, originally published on the Time Fracture Twitter account, showed a pair of hands flicking through a script labelled “Captain Jack Scene”, while another blurred image showed filming taking place on a green screen background.

The “immersive theatrical event” is expected to take place at Immersive | LDN, a former military drill hall in the early summer, where fans will be plunged into the incredible universe of Doctor Who.

Set in 1940 at the height of the Blitz, Doctor Who: Time Fracture will follow UNIT – the Unified Intelligence Taskforce – as they try to close a rift in space and time created by a weapon of unknown origin in a small corner of Mayfair.

Full casting for the COVID-compliant theatrical event was announced last week, with a cast of 40 performing over the show’s run.

Advertisement

Tickets for Doctor Who: Time Fracture are available to buy now on the Immersive Doctor Who website, with performances beginning from 26th May. Frontline healthcare workers can attend a performance on 23 May 2021 for free.