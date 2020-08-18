The event features an original story arc and will see audiences meet all manner of classic characters, including Daleks, Cybermen, Time Lords, and a character from Time Lord Victorious, BBC Studios’ brand new multi-platform Doctor Who story.

The official plot synopsis for the event reads, "1940 – it’s the height of the Blitz. A weapon of unknown origin destroys a small corner of Mayfair, and simultaneously opens up a rift in space and time.

"For decades, UNIT has fought to protect the people of Earth from the dangers it poses, but they’ve been beaten back as the fracture multiplies out of control.

"Earth as we know it is at stake – now is the time for you to step up and be the hero. Travelling to impossible places, confronting menacing monsters and ancient aliens along the way, it’s a journey across space and time to save our race, and our beautiful planet."

The show's director, Tom Maller said, “We are incredibly excited to be at the creative helm of this project. It has been an enjoyable experience already, working with BBC Studios to make sure Doctor Who: Time Fracture not only meets the extremely high expectations of fans, but exceeds them.

Meanwhile, writer Daniel Dingsdale added:“Drawing from the rich legacy of Doctor Who, which spans over half a century, we are creating an adventure that will entertain both fans that have immersed themselves in the show’s universe for years, and audience members who will walk in from the street having never seen an episode. It’s going to be an absolute blast.”

How to get Doctor Who: Time Fracture tickets

Priority booking access is available for Gallifreyan Coin holders from today - Tuesday 18th August - by entering a unique password, before tickets go on general sale from 10am on Thursday 20th August.

Official Doctor Who: Time Fracture merchandise is also available for purchase alongside tickets or as an upgrade for existing token holders.

An Early Bird UNIT Bundle is available for £20 and includes an exclusive Operation Time Fracture premium cotton T-shirt, an exclusive Operation Time Fracture lapel pin badge and an A2 poster print featuring the Official Doctor Who: Time Fracture production artwork.

Whovians can sign up for a ticket alert to notify them as soon as the tickets become available on 20th August.

Anyone aged 16 or under must be accompanied by an adult for the show while there is no access permitted for those under eight years of age,

Meanwhile Immersive Everywhere is offering a free preview of Doctor Who: Time Fracture as a special thank you to care workers at the front line of the coronavirus pandemic, with further details to be revealed in due course.

Doctor Who: Time Fracture will take place whilst adhering to the social distancing guidelines announced by the UK Government, while a no-questions-asked exchange policy will also be in place for customers who are no longer able to attend to exchange their ticket for an equivalent ticket on an alternative date.

