Meet the cast of Sky One sci-fi series Intergalactic

If you’re looking for a new sci-fi show, Sky One’s latest big-budget series Intergalactic might very well be for you.

Serving as a cross between a prison break drama and an epic space opera, the series follows Ash Harper, a galactic cop who is wrongly convicted of a crime and sent to live on a distant prison colony.

Her journey doesn’t quite go as planned though, and after several of her fellow convicts stage a mutiny, she finds herself in even more perilous waters – along with a colourful and volatile group of misfits.

These misfits are brought to life by a stellar ensemble cast that includes a couple of talented newcomers alongside a host of established stars from shows such as This is England, Poldark and Peaky Blinders.

Read on for everything you need to know about the cast, including who they’re playing and where you might have seen them before. And if you want to hear some of the stars talking about their characters in more depth you can still watch our exclusive Q&A on the RadioTimes.com Facebook page.

Savannah Steyn plays Ash Harper

Who is Ash Harper? Ash is a galactic pilot working for the Commonworld authorities, who is framed for a treacherous crime at the beginning of the series and sent to an off-world prison colony.

What else has Savannah Steyn been in? This is Steyn’s first leading role, although she has appeared in an episode of A Discovery of Witches and also had recurring roles in drama series The Tunnel and BBC Three sitcom Wannabe.

Parminder Nagra plays Rebecca Harper

Who is Rebecca Harper? Ash’s mother Rebecca Harper – or Arch Marshall Rebecca Harper to give her her full title – is head of galactic security for the Commonworld, and is therefore very much part of the establishment. She is shocked when her daughter is convicted of a crime and is determined to free her.

What else has Parminder Nagra been in? Nagra shot to fame playing Jess Bhamra in the classic 2002 film Bend It Like Beckham, and went on to star as Dr. Neela Rasgotra in 129 episodes of ER. Other prominent credits have included roles on The Blacklist, Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., Fortitude and 13 Reasons Why.

Thomas Turgoose plays Drew Buchannan

Who is Drew Buchannan? A timid and naive prison guard, Drew is the only surviving guard following the mutiny. Despite initially being bullied by the escaped convicts he soon finds himself growing attached to them.

What else has Thomas Turgoose been in? Turgoose found fame as a teenager starring as Shaun Fields in Shane Meadows’ This is England, a role he has reprised in each of the subsequent TV series. Other credits include a role in Kingsman: The Golden Circle and a minor appearance as a Lannister soldier in one episode of Game of Thrones.

Sharon Duncan-Brewster plays Tula

Who is Tula? One of the chief perpetrators of the prison break, Tula is a notorious gang leader who is prone to violence and quick to anger. She has one goal – to reach the fabled free world of Arcadia — and she is determined to get there no matter the cost.

What else has Sharon Duncan-Brewster been in? Duncan-Brewster is no stranger to sci-fi, having starred in Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, the 2009 Doctor Who special The Waters of Mars and the upcoming film adaptation of Dune. She’s also well-known for her roles as Crystal Gordon in Bad Girls, Trina Johnson on EastEnders and Roz Marchetti on Sex Education.

Eleanor Tomlinson plays Candy

Who is Candy? An evolved human with a double tongue, Candy is another prisoner on the Hemlock, although she comes from a different background than many of the others. She is considered somewhat morally bankrupt, and has been working as a drug mule.

What else has Eleanor Tomlinson been in? Viewers will most likely recognise Tomlinson for her role as Demelza on Poldark, while other TV roles have included Ordeal by Innocence, War of the Worlds and The Nevers. On the big screen, she first entered the spotlight after starring as Jas in Angus, Thongs and Perfect Snogging, and has since appeared in Jack the Giant Slayer, Colette, and Love Wedding Repeat.

Imogen Daines plays Verona

Who is Verona? Verona is a cyber-hacker, who is arrested by Ash at the very start of the series – only to later find that her captor is a prisoner on the same ship as her.

What else has Imogen Daines been in? Daines’ previous credits include an episode of The Witcher and a role in Black Mirror. She also appeared in ITV drama Chasing Shadows and the 2017 film On Chesil Beech.

Diany Samba-Bandza plays Genevieve

Who is Genevieve? Tula’s daughter, Genevieve was born into a world of crime and violence and has become a ruthless killing machine working for her mother.

What else has Diany Samba-Bandza been in? This is Samba-Bandza’s most prominent role to date, with previous credits including two episodes of Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan and a handful of short films.

Oliver Coopersmith plays Echo

Who is Echo? Introduced in episode two, Echo is a jocular Sky Pirate who reckons he can get the escaped convicts safely to Arcadia – but they are unsure if they can fully trust him.

What else has Oliver Coopersmith been in? Coopersmith has appeared in a range of TV shows in the last few years, with highlights including his roles as John Bagnet in Dickensian and Whitey Brown in Tin Star. Other credits include Humans, Lovesick and Holby City.

Natasha O’Keeffe plays Emma Grieves

Who is Emma Grieves? An enigmatic prisoner aboard the Hemlock, Emma has a mysterious past and an unclear agenda – but she is considered a terrorist threat by the Commonworld.

What else has Natasha O’Keeffe been in? Since 2013, O’Keeffe has starred as Tommy Shelby’s wife Lizzie on Peaky Blinders, while other roles have included Abbey Smith on Misfits and Fedora on ITV’s Jekyll and Hyde. She also starred as Emelia Ricoletti in the 2016 Sherlock New Year special, The Abominable Bride.

Craig Parkinson plays Dr Lee

Who is Dr Lee? The leader of the Commonworld government, Dr Lee is a devoted beekeeper and skilled scientist, who knows that Emma Grieves holds some key information.

What else has Craig Parkinson been in? Parkinson also appeared in Misfits, playing Shaun, and took on the dual role of twins Jimmy and Johnny Kray in the ITV series Whitechapel. He is probably best known for his role as bent copper Matthew ‘Dot’ Cottan on the first three series of Line of Duty, while he has been hosting the BBC Sounds podcast Obsessed With….Line of Duty during the sixth series.

Sky Original Intergalactic begins on Sky One on Friday 30th April.