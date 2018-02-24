Here’s why everybody was talking about Benedict Cumberbatch, Christopher Eccleston and Doctor Who this week
From a little teapot to a new-look Doctor Who, here's what YOU had to say about the week's biggest TV and entertainment stories
Check out the biggest entertainment stories and the best TV talking points from the past seven days...
Viewers celebrate Lizzie Yarnold's Winter Olympics gold medal for Team GB
It was a Super Saturday in PyeongChang, with Lizzie Yarnold and Laura Deas taking gold and bronze in the Skeleton and skier Izzy Atkin winning Team GB’s first ever Winter Olympics medal for skiing.
The double victory in the Skeleton marked the first time in Winter Olympic history that Team GB athletes had finished within the top three in the same event.
"Well done Lizzie and Laura, just sorry for Elise," wrote Pat Millard on Facebook – Elise Christie's nasty collision meant more heartbreak for the short track speed skater.
John Cleese's new sitcom wasn't an instant hit with viewers
Hold The Sunset made its debut on Sunday night on BBC1. More than 6 million people tuned in on Sunday night but online viewer reviews for the Monty Python star’s new show were decidedly mixed.
The comedy stars Alison Steadman as a retired woman (Edith) who accepts a marriage proposal from her neighbour, Phil, (Cleese) – their plan is to sell their houses and start a new life in the sun. The brilliant cast (Peter Egan, Jason Watkins and Rosie Cavaliero also star), however, couldn’t save it from some rather disappointed reactions from viewers.
"Alison Steadman, John Cleese, and Peter Egan should have made this a good show to watch, but oh what a disappointment. It wasn't funny, and we stuck it out until the end, in the hope it would get better, but it was boring," wrote Diane Dorward on Facebook.
The BAFTAs were dominated by Three Billboards and Time's Up
New host Joanna Lumley took to the stage for what was to be a rather serious ceremony, dominated by Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri (which took home five awards) and the Time's Up movement.
More than 190 stars signed an open letter before the ceremony, calling for an end to abuse and inequality across the industry and beyond.
And they showed their support for the Time's Up movement on the red carpet by dressing in black for the occasion.
A sneak peek at Jenna Coleman's next role had viewers very excited
The Doctor Who and Victoria actor stars as young mother Joanna, who travels from Scotland to Australia with her husband Alistair (Ewen Leslie) and young child, to help him gain custody of his daughter from his ex-wife (played by Asher Keddie).
However, when their newborn baby is abducted from a small coastal town in Australia the unthinkable tragedy breaks the family apart.
"I'm counting the days," said Walkerita Sullivan on Instagram. "She will be mind-blowing."
Marvel's decision to recognise Wales as an independent nation went down well
You can see the Welsh flag hanging alongside those of the United States, the Netherlands, Japan and others during T’Challa’s (Chadwick Boseman) grand reveal of Wakanda’s true status in the film’s first post-credits scene, putting Wales on a par with the biggest countries in the world.
"This is huge" wrote Lou Nievas on Facebook. "I want to see Michael Sheen as Captain Cymru!"
Fans said a fond farewell to Emmerdale's Freddie Jones
Soap star Jones bowed out after 12 years in the role of Emmerdale's Sandy Thomas. The 90-year-old actor told Radio Times that he couldn't "justify staying, even though Emmerdale was very generous in asking me to".
"Farewell Freddie. You did the Sandy proud," wrote Lynn Shirley. "Now go and enjoy whatever is next."
The new-look Doctor Who logo was a big hit
“The new Doctor Who logo is beautiful. I’m crying. This new era is going to be incredible,” wrote one very excited fan on Twitter as the BBC revealed a brand new look for the sci-fi series.
It had a radical redesign ahead of Jodie Whittaker’s debut as the Thirteenth Doctor, producing a sleek and stylish new logo, poster and insignia to usher in series 11.
“I love it! I think it’s perfect,” wrote Callye Comeaux, while John Higgs added that it was “amazing in its elegant simplicity”.
In a RadioTimes.com reader poll, 83% of more than 8,000 fans surveyed gave the new logo a thumbs up.
Christopher Eccleston had a LOT to say about Jodie Whittaker
“She will be the best Doctor. I mean why did they have to wait so long?” Eccleston told the BBC, adding that the role had been played by “too many skinny white men like me.
“I absolutely loved playing the character and I’m so glad it’s being reinvented,” he said.
And Benedict Cumberbatch did a dramatic reading of a classic nursery rhyme
Because in fairness, who ISN'T a little teapot?
Preach, Mr Cumberbatch. Preach.
As our reviewer noted at the time: "His performance of ‘I’m a little Teapot’ should be commended for its visual form and hard-hitting delivery, as well as the actor’s commitment to conveying the physical process of tea-pouring."
