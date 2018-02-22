The prize itself is pretty self-explanatory, but in case there was any doubt what tea with an "ac-tor" is like, Cumberbatch has taken it upon himself to illustrate the experience with a dramatic reading.

His performance of 'I'm a little Teapot' should be commended for its visual form and hard-hitting delivery, as well as the actor's commitment to conveying the physical process of tea-pouring.

Benedict Cumberbatch, YouTube, SL

The video also offers a 'sneak peek' at the Sherlock star's vocal warm-ups:

More like this

Advertisement

"Benedict Cumberbatch met a feminist lumberjack" – now, that really is a tongue twister...