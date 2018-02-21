Fans really seem to have embraced the show's new look online.

The fan art has already started rolling in.

And the poster – which has proven particularly popular – has already taken pride of place on numerous phones and computers.

More like this

Some fans did have concerns, however.

Over on Instagram, the praise just kept coming.

"I love it! I think it’s perfect," wrote Callye Comeaux, while John Higgs added that it was "amazing in its elegant simplicity".

In a RadioTimes.com reader poll, 83 per cent of more than 8,000 fans surveyed gave the new logo a thumbs up.

Advertisement

The new era of Doctor Who is off to a very strong start.