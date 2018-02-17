Atkin scored 84.60 in the women's ski slopestyle, securing a bronze medal for herself and making history for Team GB in the process.

Atkin, who was born in the United States, found herself in third place with just three skiers to go and managed to hold on to her medal spot. Switzerland's Sarah Hoefflin and Mathilde Gremaud took gold and silver.

"I'm speechless and stoked to win the bronze," the first-time Olympian said.

Her teammate, Katie Summerhayes was skiing on an injured ankle but still managed to come 7th in the competition.

Snowboarder Jenny Jones, who took bronze for Team GB at the 2014 Winter Olympics in Sochi, was on hand to congratulate the new medal winner.

And needless to say, Atkin's family were delighted.