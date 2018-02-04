And people are big fans of Coleman’s change, with one (very excited user) posting “I CAN’T BELIEVE YOU REALLY WENT BLONDE. I’M LOVING IT” and another “Ahhhhhhhh you look amazing!!!” ?????"

So is there anything in The Cry series – an adaptation of 2013 novel of the same name by Helen FitzGerald – that required Coleman to dye her usual brown hair? Not really. She's playing Joanna, a mother whose newborn baby is abducted from a small coastal town in Australia, a tragedy that overhauls her life and that of her husband Alistair (Ewen Leslie). This will be, according to the BBC, the “catalyst for a journey into the disintegrating psychology of a young woman, exposing the myths and truths of motherhood”.

So, overall, a very dark story indeed, but there's nothing there indicating hair colour is integral to the plot. Perhaps her lighter colour could better represent Joanna’s sun-soaked time down under, but – unless there's a major conspiracy – brunette Aussies definitely exist.

Nope, it looks like Coleman simply fancied a change in style. And we’re all here for it.