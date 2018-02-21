Viewers were outraged by the exchange, labelling the actress "rude".

Lawrence has since explained that it was an “inside joke” and that she’d been telling Lumley, in jest, to “go on and on and on about me” before she went on stage.

Speaking on ITV’s Lorraine, Lawrence said that following the social media backlash she emailed Lumley to say: “I am so, so sorry. If you want to come over to my hotel before Tuesday and just punch me in the face, please.”

Lawrence said that Lumley responded saying she had “no idea” what she was talking about as the Bafta host “doesn’t go on the internet”.

The Red Sparrow actress added: “Boy did that go wrong! I was at the Baftas for 15 minutes and I offended England.”

Red Sparrow director Francis Lawrence had earlier told RadioTimes.com that the reaction to Lawrence's comment was "ridiculous".

"I was there backstage and watching and I didn’t even catch that thing so somehow – how people found that moment to be insulting?” he said.