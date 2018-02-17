The Austrian just couldn't top Yarnold's incredible run, though, and ended up in fourth place behind Yarnold's team-mate, Laura Deas.

The ecstatic athletes hugged and jumped with joy as they realised they'd claimed both gold and bronze.

This marks the first time in Winter Olympic history that Team GB athletes have finished within the top three in the same event. And it adds two more medals to the Team GB tally, which currently stands at one gold and three bronze.

Earlier in the day, skier Izzy Atkin took Team GB's first ever Winter Olympics medal for skiing.

Sadly Elise Christie, who had hoped to take gold in the short-track speed skating, crashed out of the semi-final in a nasty collision.