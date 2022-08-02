From release date, cast, trailer and plot for Sky Sci-fi series

Titled From, the series is certainly quite Lost-like, and not just because it stars Harold Perrineau, the actor best known for appearing as one of the survivors in Lost. The premise is familiar too, revolving around an eerie town in which people get mysteriously trapped and haunted by horrifying creatures from the surrounding forest.

A new science fiction horror drama from Jack Bender and Jeff Pinkner, the creators of Lost – that US drama about plane-crash survivors trapped on a desert island – has landed on Sky and NOW TV .

The show originally aired in the US on Epix back in February 2022, but was part of the launch of new channel Sky Sci-Fi – a rebrand of Sky’s Syfy channel to clearly label its genre offerings – recently in the UK.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch From in the UK.

From UK release date

From became available to watch on new channel Sky Sci-Fi – Sky’s destination for fans of science fiction and a rebrand of the Syfy channel – from Tuesday 26th July 2022 in the UK.

It also became available to watch on demand, as well as on streaming service NOW, from 26th July.

The series, which originally aired in the US on Epix back in February 2022, consists of 10 episodes, which are each around an hour long.

What is From about?

From revolves around an unremarkable couple Jim and Tabitha Matthews who arrive in an eerie Midwestern town with their camper van and kids, Julie and Ethan, only to realise they might never be able to leave.

The official synopsis reads: “From unravels the mystery of a nightmarish town that traps all those who enter.”

It continues: “As the unwilling residents fight to keep a sense of normalcy and search for a way out, they must also survive the threats of the surrounding forest – including the terrifying creatures that come out when the sun goes down.”

At the Television Critics Association (TCA) panel for From earlier in 2022, Pinkner explained how the audience reaction to Lost informed his approach when it came to the storytelling of From.

He said (via Slashfilm): "I think that having done Lost and then taking the lessons of Lost, the storytelling lessons and sort of ran them through a filter [of] Fringe and tried to apply them here, I think we're approaching every season like its own chapter with its own questions and its own answers."

He added: "The show is sort of reinforcing and playing along with the audience's experience of the show... we're aware of what the audience is asking and looking for, and so being mindful of the questions and knowing that we have answers, and using all of it really just to focus back on what are the characters going through, really that's the reason we're so enamoured with our cast is we're taking kind of a 'Twilight Zone'-y trope and using it to explore humanity."

Who's in the cast of From?

There's a familiar face in the cast of From, with Lost's Harold Perrineau reuniting with producers Bender and Pinkner for the new supernatural TV show. He stars as Boyd Stevens, the sheriff of the town.

Meanwhile, Catalina Sandino Moreno (Maria Full of Grace) plays new arrival in the town Tabitha Matthews, while Eion Bailey (Band of Brothers) plays Tabitha’s husband Jim.

The cast is rounded out by David Alpay (The Tudors), Scott McCord (Jupiter’s Legacy), Ricky He (The Good Doctor), and Shaun Majumder (This Hour Has 22 Minutes) amongst others.

Is there a trailer for From?

Yes, and you can watch it below:

