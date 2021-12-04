Doctor Who fans say Yaz and Dan should stay after Jodie Whittaker exits

While Jodie Whittaker’s Doctor Who future has been clear for some time now, a question mark remains as to whether companions Yaz (Mandip Gill) and Dan (John Bishop) will be staying on in the TARDIS after the Thirteenth Doctor departs.

But in a recent poll conducted by RadioTimes.com, Doctor Who fans revealed that they would like to see the pair experience some more adventures in time and space.

Presented with four options – they should both stay, neither should stay, only Yaz should stay or only Dan should stay – the most popular option was the first, but it was a very close call, with that option winning by less than one percent.

Of a total of 14,424 votes cast, 5,069 reckoned both of the companions should continue on the show – 35 more people than the 5,034 who thought they should both call time on their respective stints.

Meanwhile, a further 3,035 (21 per cent) said that only Dan should stay, while just 1,286 (9 per cent) believed that just Yaz should remain in the TARDIS.

Yaz, played by Mandip Gill, has been at the Doctor’s side for Whittaker’s entire tenure on the show, having made her first appearance in series 11 opener The Woman Who Fell to Earth, while John Bishop’s Dan only made his Doctor Who debut in the first episode of series 13 in October.

Whittaker will be leaving alongside showrunner Chris Chibnall after a trilogy of specials in 2022, with former boss Russell T Davies returning to take on the reins for the next chapter of Doctor Who.

It’s not yet clear who will be taking over from Whittaker in the lead role, but a whole host of names have been linked including the likes of Olly Alexander and Lydia West, both of whom have previously worked with Davies.

