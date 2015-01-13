Doctor Who to film in Spain for series 9
Director of Photography Ali Asad confirmed the news on his Twitter feed
Shortly after filming on Spanish island Lanzarote for series 8’s episode Kill The Moon, it looks like Doctor Who is headed to the mainland for an upcoming show.
Director of photography Ali Asad, who is shooting two episodes of the sci-fi series (currently filming in Cardiff), tweeted yesterday that he was headed to the country on a “location recce for the DR” following a series of tweets confirming his involvement in the project.
Little is known about series 9 except the title of the first episode (The Magician’s Apprentice) and a few of the writers, so it’s unclear exactly where (or when) Spain will be filling in for – however, it has a long pedigree of standing in for various times and locations in Doctor Who over the years.
Recently, as noted above, Lanzarote stood in for the Moon having previously been used as the location for classic serial Planet of Fire in 1984 (the first non-European filming location for Doctor Who at the time).
More like this
1985’s The Two Doctors also made use of the country by filming in Seville, while more recently Matt Smith’s Doctor headed there twice – once to Almeria’s Spaghetti Western sets for 2012’s A Town Called Mercy, and to the Sierra Nevada mountain range for Asylum of the Daleks in the same year.
Visit Spain with Radio Times Travel, see here for more details