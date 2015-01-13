Little is known about series 9 except the title of the first episode (The Magician’s Apprentice) and a few of the writers, so it’s unclear exactly where (or when) Spain will be filling in for – however, it has a long pedigree of standing in for various times and locations in Doctor Who over the years.

Recently, as noted above, Lanzarote stood in for the Moon having previously been used as the location for classic serial Planet of Fire in 1984 (the first non-European filming location for Doctor Who at the time).

1985’s The Two Doctors also made use of the country by filming in Seville, while more recently Matt Smith’s Doctor headed there twice – once to Almeria’s Spaghetti Western sets for 2012’s A Town Called Mercy, and to the Sierra Nevada mountain range for Asylum of the Daleks in the same year.

