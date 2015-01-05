Doctor Who series 9 begins filming in Cardiff
Peter Capaldi and Jenna Coleman are back in action as their adventures in space and time begin again...
Good news, sci-fi fans– although you may be suffering back at work after the Christmas break you can take comfort from the fact that the Doctor is right there with you as filming for series 9 of Doctor Who has begun today in Cardiff.
The BBC has confirmed to RadioTimes.com that today officially marks the start of principal photography on the new series, which will see the Peter Capaldi's Doctor and Jenna Coleman's Clara tackling new adventures and threats as they make their way through time and space.
Coleman’s inclusion in the new episodes was only revealed in festive special Last Christmas after months of uncertainty whether she would return, though she is now confirmed to appear for the whole of the series 9 (and will become the longest-serving companion in the modern iteration of Doctor Who).
Very little is known about the next run of episodes except that the first (possibly being filmed as you read this) is called The Magician’s Apprentice, perhaps suggesting a more teacherly role from the Doctor towards Clara – or something else entirely that we would have no way of guessing.
The series will also feature an episode written by only the second female writer to work on Doctor Who since the series revived in 2005, with Catherine Tregenna following in the footsteps of Helen Raynor (who wrote 2007 two-parter Daleks in Manhattan/Evolution of the Daleks and 2008’s The Poison Sky/The Sontaran Strategem).
More like this
Play our Doctor Who writers quiz here
Doctor Who series 9 will air later in 2015
Visit Cardiff with Radio Times Travel, see here for more details