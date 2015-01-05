Coleman’s inclusion in the new episodes was only revealed in festive special Last Christmas after months of uncertainty whether she would return, though she is now confirmed to appear for the whole of the series 9 (and will become the longest-serving companion in the modern iteration of Doctor Who).

Very little is known about the next run of episodes except that the first (possibly being filmed as you read this) is called The Magician’s Apprentice, perhaps suggesting a more teacherly role from the Doctor towards Clara – or something else entirely that we would have no way of guessing.

The series will also feature an episode written by only the second female writer to work on Doctor Who since the series revived in 2005, with Catherine Tregenna following in the footsteps of Helen Raynor (who wrote 2007 two-parter Daleks in Manhattan/Evolution of the Daleks and 2008’s The Poison Sky/The Sontaran Strategem).

Doctor Who series 9 will air later in 2015

