It will see fans being treated to the same story, experienced from two unique perspectives, with the Doctor being thrown onboard Lower Decks’ U.S.S. Cerritos by a mysterious space-time ripple. Meanwhile, Lieutenant Brad Boimler and Ensign Beckett Mariner will be thrust into the Doctor Who universe.

With the ripple disrupting the very fabric of reality, the Doctor must join forces with the crew of the Cerritos, while Boimler and Mariner team up with River Song.

Kevin Jorge, Head of Games at BBC, said: "We are beyond excited to bring together these iconic franchises for a crossover event that fans have only dreamed about. This collaboration offers a unique opportunity to explore a brand-new storyline where the Doctor and Star Trek characters can work together!"

Meanwhile, Doug Rosen, SVP for Games and Emerging Media at Paramount said: "It’s been thrilling to bring together an iconic sci-fi franchise like Star Trek with another timeless franchise like Doctor Who in an unprecedented mobile game event. We can't wait for fans of both of these series to experience the magic that happens when these two worlds collide."

This isn't the first time the two franchises have crossed over in some form of media - in 2012, a limited comic book run saw the Eleventh Doctor meeting the crew of Star Trek: The Next Generation.

On TV, Star Trek: Lower Decks will soon be returning for its fifth and final season. Meanwhile, Doctor Who will be back at Christmas, for a new special called Joy to the World, guest starring Nicola Coughlan and written by Steven Moffat.

Doctor Who will return at Christmas on BBC iPlayer and BBC One. Previous seasons are available to stream on BBC iPlayer.

Star Trek: Lower Decks is available to stream on Paramount Plus. Get a seven-day free Paramount Plus trial at Amazon Prime Video.

