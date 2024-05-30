Of course, just because the series has ended doesn’t necessarily mean it’s the last time we’ll see any of these characters – yes, we know that Burnham becomes an admiral, and that Tilly becomes the longest-tenured instructor Starfleet Academy ever has, but there are a lot of stories in those intervening years.

Might we one day see Sonequa Martin-Green return to the captain’s chair and fill in some of those stories?

After all, Patrick Stewart returned to the role of Captain Picard in Star Trek: Picard, decades after the end of The Next Generation, for example, while Kate Mulgrew similarly reprised the part of Captain Janeway in Star Trek: Prodigy in 2021, long after the end of Star Trek: Voyager.

More like this

Sonequa Martin-Green as Burnham and Doug Jones as Saru in Star Trek: Discovery. Marni Grossman /Paramount+

According to the actor herself, who spoke to RadioTimes.com ahead of the premiere of Discovery’s fifth season, it’s certainly possible.

"Well, the door is definitely open," Martin-Green smiles, obviously fond of playing Michael Burnham.

"Right? You know, there's no real goodbyes in Trek. So, I would definitely be willing – I think we all would, you know, it's in a special place in our hearts."

Whether we’ll see Martin-Green return to the bridge of a starship in decades to come (Star Trek: Burnham in 2045, perhaps?) or see the crew of the Discovery lead a guest lecture or two in the upcoming Star Trek: Starfleet Academy spin-off is anyone’s guess for the moment.

Get sci-fi news direct to your inbox The best sci-fi news and features this side of the Outer Rim. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Still, even if it’s too early to say whether we’ll see these characters again, it’s easier for Martin-Green to say what she hopes viewers will take from Discovery’s finale.

"I hope that they're left with hope at the end. I hope that they see themselves, that they see examples of their potential.

"I hope that they find ways in their own lives to implement these truths – to implement the unconditional love that's really at the at the root of the story, reaching out, cross-connecting, and also reaching up for yourself, thinking bigger, thinking outside the box, stretching your vision and your imagination all the way up to the divine."

Star Trek: Discovery is available to stream on Paramount Plus. Get a seven-day free Paramount Plus trial at Amazon Prime Video.

Advertisement

Check out more of our Sci-Fi coverage or visit our TV Guide to see what's on tonight. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.