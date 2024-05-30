After five seasons and 64 episodes over seven years – making it, chronologically speaking, the longest-running Star Trek series ever – Star Trek: Discovery has come to an end.

Advertisement

The series finale Life, Itself saw a final confrontation between Starfleet and the Breen, and followed Michael Burnham as she solved the mystery of the Progenitors – before flashing forward in time to reveal that Burnham would go on to become an admiral and start a family with partner Cleveland Booker.

Of course, just because the series has ended doesn’t necessarily mean it’s the last time we’ll see any of these characters – yes, we know that Burnham becomes an admiral, and that Tilly becomes the longest-tenured instructor Starfleet Academy ever has, but there are a lot of stories in those intervening years.

Might we one day see Sonequa Martin-Green return to the captain’s chair and fill in some of those stories?

After all, Patrick Stewart returned to the role of Captain Picard in Star Trek: Picard, decades after the end of The Next Generation, for example, while Kate Mulgrew similarly reprised the part of Captain Janeway in Star Trek: Prodigy in 2021, long after the end of Star Trek: Voyager.

More like this
Sonequa Martin-Green as Burnham and Doug Jones as Saru in Star Trek: Discovery embracing each other in red tunics
Sonequa Martin-Green as Burnham and Doug Jones as Saru in Star Trek: Discovery. Marni Grossman /Paramount+

According to the actor herself, who spoke to RadioTimes.com ahead of the premiere of Discovery’s fifth season, it’s certainly possible.

"Well, the door is definitely open," Martin-Green smiles, obviously fond of playing Michael Burnham.

"Right? You know, there's no real goodbyes in Trek. So, I would definitely be willing – I think we all would, you know, it's in a special place in our hearts."

Whether we’ll see Martin-Green return to the bridge of a starship in decades to come (Star Trek: Burnham in 2045, perhaps?) or see the crew of the Discovery lead a guest lecture or two in the upcoming Star Trek: Starfleet Academy spin-off is anyone’s guess for the moment.

Still, even if it’s too early to say whether we’ll see these characters again, it’s easier for Martin-Green to say what she hopes viewers will take from Discovery’s finale.

"I hope that they're left with hope at the end. I hope that they see themselves, that they see examples of their potential.

"I hope that they find ways in their own lives to implement these truths – to implement the unconditional love that's really at the at the root of the story, reaching out, cross-connecting, and also reaching up for yourself, thinking bigger, thinking outside the box, stretching your vision and your imagination all the way up to the divine."

Star Trek: Discovery is available to stream on Paramount Plus. Get a seven-day free Paramount Plus trial at Amazon Prime Video.

Advertisement

Check out more of our Sci-Fi coverage or visit our TV Guide to see what's on tonight. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement