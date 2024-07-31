"We would love to bring you a crossover episode and the way we can make that happen is the fans," said Davies (via TV Line). "The fans continue to make crossover art, and stories and continue to ask and push to bring these two universes together. Because we must get together. It must happen."

"We share values," said Star Trek executive producer Alex Kurtzman. "We share perspectives of the world. We want to tell stories that are illuminating about the human race. Each iteration of The Doctor and each iteration of Trek has endeavoured to do that for every generation that it serves. It's that beautiful connection."

While there are no immediate plans for a crossover episode, Doctor Who and Star Trek fans can enjoy the two worlds colliding in a new game!

The story, which Davies and Kurtzman discussed, will begin on Thursday 1st August and will feature in the mobile games Star Trek: Lower Decks Mobile and Doctor Who: Lost in Time, for a limited time.

Fans will get to experience the story from two unique perspectives, with the Doctor being thrown onboard Lower Decks' USS Cerritos by a mysterious space-time ripple. Meanwhile, Lieutenant Brad Boimler and Ensign Beckett Mariner will be thrust into the Doctor Who universe.

Kevin Jorge, Head of Games at BBC, said: "We are beyond excited to bring together these iconic franchises for a crossover event that fans have only dreamed about. This collaboration offers a unique opportunity to explore a brand-new storyline where the Doctor and Star Trek characters can work together!"

