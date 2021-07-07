Listen to the RadioTimes.com Doctor Who podcast: Series 13 trailer speculation

Where is the Doctor Who series 13 trailer? It’s the question that’s been on many Whovians’ lips over the last few months, with fans desperate to see what’s next for Jodie Whittaker’s Doctor and her TARDIS team.

Currently, it seems unlikely that the BBC will sneak a trailer inside another big sporting event like the ongoing Euros or the Wimbledon 2021 tennis tournament (as they did in 2016 and 2017, pictured), but looking at past press rollouts fans might not to wait as long as they expect to get a glimpse of new footage.

Could we be in for a July drop, in a similar timeline as we had for the autumnal series 9 and series 11 (which both aired around the time series 13 is expected to)? Or could we have to wait until September as the BBC keep their cards close to their chests?

In this week’s RadioTimes.com Doctor Who podcast we crunch the numbers, make our predictions and cross our fingers, while also looking back at the rich history of trailers in modern Who and picking our all-time favourites (which obviously feature Matt Smith’s initial teaser – come on).

Since time of recording, the BBC has also revealed that 25th July could be the date to watch as the Doctor Who cast assemble for a virtual panel, so keep an eye out – a trailer could be winging its way to us very soon.

Doctor Who returns to BBC One later this year. Check out our dedicated Sci-Fi page or our full TV Guide for more details.