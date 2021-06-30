Listen to the RadioTimes.com Doctor Who podcast – Olly Alexander, Doctor no more

Well, that was quick. Barely a few hours after reports confidently predicted that actor and singer Olly Alexander (he of It’s a Sin and Years & Years fame) was set to replace Jodie Whittaker in Doctor Who, the rumour was emphatically debunked by Alexander’s manager, who delivered a pun-filled putdown to try and stop the story in its tracks.

His representative Martha Kinn told RadioTimes.com: “Even though Olly is often contacted by Cybermen, I’m afraid I have to exterminate this speculation. As nice as it is to see interest in this story regenerate, it just isn’t true.”

She added: “As Ood as it might sound, Olly is focusing on his music, for the time being.”

So where did this story come from, and could it still be true? In this week’s RadioTimes.com Doctor Who podcast we take a look at the origins of the Olly Alexander rumour, putting them in the context of “fake next Doctors” of the past (who else remembers dead cert Kris Marshall back in 2017?) and trying to puzzle out when we might actually learn who’ll be next to take over the TARDIS.

Plus, we reminisce about the unveilings of other modern Doctors and the times that people did predict a major Who casting correctly, which are fewer and further between than you might realise.

