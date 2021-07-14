Listen to the RadioTimes.com Doctor Who podcast: Who is Doctor Who’s “special surprise”?

The Doctor Who series 13 publicity train is leaving the station! C(w)hoo c(w)hoo!

Yes, after months of fan complaints and demands for teasers it looks like we’re finally going to get some Doctor Who news about Jodie Whittaker’s next collection of adventures, with the BBC announcing a special panel during the virtual Comic-Con@Home later in July.

Featuring stars Jodie Whittaker, Mandip Gill and newcomer John Bishop alongside showrunner Chris Chibnall, it seems likely that the panel will grant fans their first look at series 13 images or footage, and maybe even a proper trailer – but that’s not what caught many people’s eyes about the announcement.

No, they were more intrigued by the “special surprise guest” joining the panel – and what exactly this mystery presence could mean for the new series.

Could it be the next Doctor (no), an expected return like Sacha Dhawan or Jo Martin (maybe), or even a big surprise comeback like Alex Kingston's River Song (stranger things have happened…).

Could it be the next Doctor (no), an expected return like Sacha Dhawan or Jo Martin (maybe), or even a big surprise comeback like Alex Kingston’s River Song (stranger things have happened…).

Or more likely, is this mysterious extra person just a guest star currently filming in Cardiff, who was free for a filmed panel? Truly, anything is possible. Whichever way, it’s an exciting hint at what’s to come…and all the better for being a mystery that is guaranteed to be solved in the next couple of weeks.

Want more baseless speculation? Check out last week’s podcast about Doctor Who trailers past and present, or our tribute to Jon Pertwee.

Doctor Who returns to BBC One later this year. Want more? Check out our dedicated Sci-Fi page or our full TV Guide.