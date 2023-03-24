On Saturday 24th March 1973, BBC One aired Episode Five of Frontier in Space , a fondly remembered six-part adventure starring Jon Pertwee as the Doctor.

It’s the third in our monthly run of Doctor Who -related rarities from the Radio Times Archive celebrating the 60th anniversary – and this time we present an unexpected discovery that takes us back exactly 50 years.

Radio Times has long had a set of black-and-white images from Episode Four, and they have been published far and wide across the decades. But last year, a full “new” reel of photos covering the fifth episode were found in the personal collection of the late Don Smith, our much-missed friend and long-time staff photographer.

The Doctor (Jon Pertwee) and the Draconian Emperor (John Woodnutt) in the 1973 Doctor Who story, Frontier in Space (© Radio Times Archive/Don Smith)

The Doctor (Jon Pertwee) and Jo (Katy Manning) with the Draconian Emperor (John Woodnutt) in the 1973 Doctor Who story, Frontier in Space (© Radio Times Archive/Don Smith)

Frontier in Space was set in the far future, and the pictures show the Doctor and his companion Jo Grant (Katy Manning) trying to avert a galactic war between the empires of Earth and Draconia – a crisis instigated by the wicked Master, played by Roger Delgado in his final appearance in the role.

The Master (Roger Delgado) with the Draconian Emperor (John Woodnutt) and Draconian Prince (Peter Birrell) in the 1973 Doctor Who story, Frontier in Space (© Radio Times Archive/Don Smith)

Don Smith took the photos on Wednesday 1st November 1972 during camera rehearsals in Studio 3 at BBC Television Centre in London. Also depicted are the Draconian Emperor (John Woodnutt), the Draconian Prince (Peter Birrell), the President of Earth (Vera Fusek) and General Williams (Michael Hawkins).

The Doctor (Jon Pertwee) with General Williams (Michael Hawkins) and the President of Earth (Vera Fusek) in the 1973 Doctor Who story, Frontier in Space (© Radio Times Archive/Don Smith)

The Doctor (Jon Pertwee) with the Draconian Prince (Peter Birrell), the President of Earth (Vera Fusek) and General Williams (Michael Hawkins) in the 1973 Doctor Who story, Frontier in Space (© Radio Times Archive/Don Smith)

Vera Fusek (the President of Earth) has a laugh during camera rehearsals for the 1973 Doctor Who story, Frontier in Space (© Radio Times Archive/Don Smith)

One small but intriguing detail is revealed for the first time by the pictures. The Master often used aliases (Emil Keller, Reverend Magister, Professor Thascales etc), but in Frontier in Space he was posing as the unnamed Commissioner for Sirius Four.

However, although never spoken or seen on screen, a specific name was dreamt up by the production team. And that name was G R Xsathos – legible in this close-up detail of a document bearing the Master’s fake credentials, held by actor Michael Hawkins.

Close-up on Michael Williams holding the Master's document in the 1973 Doctor Who story, Frontier in Space (© Radio Times Archive/Don Smith)

This month we also come forward in time to March 1975, 48 years ago when the Tom Baker classic Genesis of the Daleks was playing out for the first time on BBC One.

The Radio Times Archive has long retained a set of photos for the fourth episode, but again we’ve recently recovered another whole set from Don Smith’s collection. These were taken during the recording of Episode Two, on Tuesday 28th January in Studio One at Television Centre.

Michael Wisher as Davros with Dennis Chinnery in the background (he was playing Gharman but wasn't in costume here) during camera rehearsals for the 1975 Doctor Who story, Genesis of the Daleks (© Radio Times Archive/Don Smith)

They show Davros (Michael Wisher) on the “Ext. Shattered Wall” set where he was demonstrating his prototype Dalek’s weaponry for the first time. Sadly, there are no shots of Elisabeth Sladen as Sarah Jane Smith, who was on the periphery of that scene. But the reel does include Tom Baker’s Doctor and his companion Harry (Ian Marter) in the Kaled bunker with one of Davros’s scientists, Ronson (James Garbutt).

More like this

Harry (Ian Marter) and the Doctor (Tom Baker) in the 1975 Doctor Who story, Genesis of the Daleks (© Radio Times Archive/Don Smith)

The Doctor (Tom Baker), Ronson (James Garbutt) and Harry (Ian Marter) in the 1975 Doctor Who story, Genesis of the Daleks (© Radio Times Archive/Don Smith)

Michael Wisher as Davros receiving assistance from a crew member during camera rehearsals for the 1975 Doctor Who story, Genesis of the Daleks (© Radio Times Archive/Don Smith)

A close-up detail of one photo of Davros reveals some intriguing details. First, this is perhaps the only picture in existence to show Michael Wisher’s own left hand, which he always tucked out of sight in his lap while performing as the withered Dalek creator.

Close-up detail on Michael Wisher as Davros showing a mystery device and the actor's normally concealed left hand. In the 1975 Doctor Who story, Genesis of the Daleks (© Radio Times Archive/Don Smith)

Also, in his gloved and made-up right hand, he’s holding a small valve with a cable. What purpose did this serve? Perhaps it was Wisher’s means of activating Davros’s third eye. It was supposed to flare blue whenever he was agitated but wasn’t particularly visible on screen and often malfunctioned as the production rolled on.

Get Doctor Who newsletters direct to your inbox from our award-winning editorial team Sign up for the latest Who news, reviews, interviews and features Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

With thanks to Radio Times head of heritage Ralph Montagu and photo archivist David Carlisle.

Next time: Jon Pertwee in pink…

Doctor Who is available to stream on BBC iPlayer with episodes of the classic series also available on BritBox – you can sign up for a 7-day free trial here.

To find out what's on telly tonight, check out our TV Guide and Streaming Guide or visit our dedicated Entertainment hub.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.