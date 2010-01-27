Storyline

In 2540, an uneasy peace exists between the empires of Earth and Draconia with the galaxy divided across a frontier in space. In a spate of raids, mounted by Ogrons, a hypnotic device convinces the humans and Draconians that they are attacking each other. The Doctor and Jo are charged with espionage and imprisoned, but when the Master appears on the scene, they realise he is engineering a space war, after which he and his allies - the Daleks - will seize power…

First transmissions

Episode 1 - Saturday 24 February 1973

Episode 2 - Saturday 3 March 1973

Episode 3 - Saturday 10 March 1973

Episode 4 - Saturday 17 March 1973

Episode 5 - Saturday 24 March 1973

Episode 6 - Saturday 31 March 1973

Production

Location filming: September 1972 at Hayward Gallery, South Bank and Highgate, London; Beachfields quarry, Redhill, Surrey

Filming: September 1972 at Ealing Studios

Studio recording: October 1972 in TC4, October/November 1972 in TC3

Cast

Doctor Who - Jon Pertwee

Jo Grant - Katy Manning

The Master - Roger Delgado

President of Earth - Vera Fusek

General Williams - Michael Hawkins

Draconian Prince - Peter Birrell

Hardy - John Rees

Stewart - James Culliford

Gardiner - Ray Lonnen

Kemp - Barry Ashton

Draconian First Secretary - Lawrence Davidson

Draconian space pilot - Roy Pattison

Secretary - Karol Hagar

Professor Dale - Harold Goldblatt

Patel - Madhav Sharma

Prison governor - Dennis Bowen

Cross - Richard Shaw

Sheila - Luan Peters

Lunar guard - Laurence Harrington

Technician - Caroline Hunt

Draconian captain - Bill Wilde

Draconian Emperor - John Woodnutt

Draconian messenger - Ian Frost

Earth cruiser captain - Clifford Elkin

Congressman Brook - Ramsay Williams

Newscasters - Louis Mahoney, Bill Mitchell

Pilot of space ship - Stanley Price

Chief Dalek - John Scott Martin

Daleks - Cy Town, Murphy Grumbar

Dalek voice - Michael Wisher

Ogrons - Stephen Thorne, Michael Kilgarriff, Rick Lester

Crew

Writer - Malcolm Hulke

Incidental music - Dudley Simpson

Designer - Cynthia Kljuco

Script editor - Terrance Dicks

Producer - Barry Letts

Director - Paul Bernard

RT Review by Patrick Mulkern

"It's a quirky script that goes in all directions," remarks Barry Letts on the DVD commentary for this six-part serial. "You're constantly being surprised, which is the mark of a good script. This is not full of clichés."

It's a salutary reminder, because, for me, Frontier in Space has lost much of its appeal over the decades. Familiarity has bred contempt or at least ennui. Is it just a lumbering wannabe-epic with screeds of padding, duff cliffhangers and endless scenes of the Doctor and Jo banged up? Is it just screaming out to be renamed Prisons in Space? I have to cast my mind way back to remember its initial impact and remind myself that, yes, on first viewing, it is surprising and exciting.

For once in this era the Tardis doesn't return to Earth. It lands again in a cargo hold (as it did in the preceding story) but this time it's inside a spaceship... A puttering sound makes humans see the Doctor and Jo as Draconians - but why..? The Ogrons return unannounced, shoot the Doctor and steal the Tardis... There are space vessels galore... The President of Earth is a woman, and sympathetic (five years before Blake's 7's beastly Servalan)... The Master walks nonchalantly into her office in episode three. The Doctor is deported to the Lunar Penal Colony with a life sentence, and is later revealed to be a noble of Draconia. In the final episode, Daleks glide into view along a clifftop. And this story doesn't end. Jo and a wounded Doctor must pursue the Daleks into the next six-parter…

So yes, Letts is right and, as he also points out, this rather expensive story is "full of production values". It's all there on screen. Cynthia Kljuco's set designs are unusually grand in scale and often even have ceilings. Bernard Wilkie's numerous spaceship models look fine for the period. Jon Pertwee's spacewalk outside the Master's prison ship may confound physics but it's well mounted.

The Draconians' splendid Samurai-influenced garments are an early feather in the cap for costume designer Barbara Kidd (in 2009 she won an Emmy for the BBC's Little Dorrit). She also kits out Jo in a stylish prison outfit, a fetching black karate suit. "Who are you fighting tonight?" remarks the Doctor.

Full credit, too, to the guest monsters: the dim-witted but terrifying Ogrons (from Day of the Daleks) and the remarkably convincing, albeit daftly named, Draconians. Both races are collaborative efforts from the production team, although John Friedlander gets principal credit for sculpting their half-masks. Pertwee always cited the Draconians as his favourite aliens, and it's surprising - given their status and impact here - that they've never returned to the series.

It's notable that the production team have fleshed out a time frame for Earth's Empire, placing Frontier in Space in the 26th century, firmly between Colony in Space (2472) and The Mutants (the 30th century). Here once again, writer Malcolm Hulke wears his left-wing credentials boldly on his sleeve and his dialogue is often sparkling, especially in the many two-handers between the Doctor and Jo.

Filler it may be, but it's lovely to hear Pert telling Jo about his Time Lord trial, that they "changed my appearance" and how meeting her "alone made the exile worthwhile". Katy Manning even gets to ad-lib a massive chunk, as Jo burbles about life at Unit while the Doctor is planning an escape.

[Katy Manning and Roger Delgado. Photographed by Don Smith at BBC TV Centre TC4, 17 October 1972. Copyright Radio Times Archive]

But the fact that the heroes spend perhaps two-thirds of the story locked up is tiresome and cannot be overlooked. Indeed, the Lunar Penal Colony segment is quite superfluous. One of Russell T Davies's edicts for 21st-century Doctor Who was never to stifle the action by showing the Doctor incarcerated.

Director Paul Bernard is a master of composition and fluid camera moves, and unafraid of extreme close-ups (even on Draconian masks). He still doesn't know how to show the Daleks at their best, but wisely keeps an obscene waterbed - passing for an Ogron-eating blob - at a distance. Unforgivably, however, the denouement falls apart before our eyes: the "Ogronovore" fails to turn up, the Ogrons flee anyway and the Master abruptly vanishes.

Of course, this would prove a significant blunder, not just for this story but for the ongoing series itself. Barry Letts and Terrance Dicks were planning to revive the third Doctor's fabulous nemesis for one final showdown in season 11, but on 18 June 1973 Roger Delgado was killed in a road accident in Turkey - a tragedy that had a profound effect on his colleagues.

The renegade Time Lord would, eventually, regenerate into other actors, but for those who adored the original Master, Delgado was irreplaceable. For me, the enduring appeal of Frontier in Space is the last-chance-to-see, undisguised rapport between Jon Pertwee, Katy Manning and Roger Delgado.

What Katy did next…

“Our last story with the Master. That was a horrendous experience, driving along with Jon and seeing the board outside the newsagent saying ‘Doctor Who star killed’ and we didn’t know who. We were all very close friends. I used to go to dinner with Roger and his wife Kismet. He was such a wonderful character, such a funny man. So lovely! He and Jon complemented each other perfectly, playing off each other. Not wishing to disrespect the actor, but I thought Anthony Ainley’s moustache-twirling was a joke. That wasn’t a threat. And once again, John Simm, great in Life in Mars, but for me it’s best to undercut it.”

(Talking to RT, April 2012)

RT's Patrick Mulkern interviews Katy Manning

Radio Times archive material

Bernard Wilkie and John Friedlander spoke about their work on the series in RT's Doctor Who Tenth Anniversary Special.

[Available in the BBC DVD boxed set Doctor Who: Dalek War]