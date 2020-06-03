Sure, there’s are some awkward moments and very '90s styling – but with one of the best TARDIS interiors to date, a terrific new Doctor and plenty of action, we find plenty to love in the TV Movie. Plus, is Eric Robert’s dastardly Master actually a pretty underrated incarnation?

One thing’s for sure – denied a full series, Paul McGann’s Eighth Doctor is the most unlucky Time Lord in the series’ history. But looking at where the series went next (and how much the Eighth Doctor appeared in books and audio dramas), was it all for the best in the end?

Listen to the podcast now and see what we thought – and if you want more Who chat, you can check out last week’s edition of the our Doctor Who podcast here.

Still not sated? A host of new Doctor Who scripts have been released online, ready for your delectation…

Doctor Who returns to BBC One in late 2020/early 2021