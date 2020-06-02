But perhaps most excitingly of all, Moffat has also released a new version of a script that was already on the Writers’ Room site – a draft for series 10’s first episode The Pilot, originally titled A Star in Her Eye.

In other words, fans can now see the development process that went into the episode before comparing it to its finished form, which is a pretty juicy prospect for any dedicated Who fan. Just think of the scrapped story beats! The deleted scenes! The what-if moments that were never to be!

In other words, this is a treasure trove for wannabe writers and trivia-obsessed Whovians alike. And with a whole feast of other Doctor Who scripts available as well, there’s an awful lot for us all to have a nose through from TARDIS adventures past. Wonderful.

Doctor Who returns to BBC One in late 2020/early 2021