Doctor Who graphic novel centred around Captain Jack Harkness on hold after John Barrowman allegations

Plans for a Doctor Who graphic novel centring around Captain Jack Harkness are on hold following allegations that John Barrowman had frequently exposed himself on the sets of Doctor Who and Torchwood.

All mentions of the graphic novel, referred to as ‘Doctor Who 2021 Event’, have been removed from the Penguin Random House website.

The now-deleted synopsis for the novel revealed that the story tied-in “directly with episode two of the hotly-anticipated series 13,” suggesting Barrowman may have filmed scenes for the upcoming 13th series.

The original synopsis teased, “In the midst of kicking alien butt – and looking good doing it – Captain Jack Harkness is suddenly transported through a time-window to 19th Century Cardiff… again!

“Realising there’s more than one thing afoot, he sets out to uncover what the Victorian-era Torchwood Institute team are up to behind closed doors, hoping to solve the mystery of why time-windows are cropping up everywhere. But what he finds is very unexpected, and will certainly leave him needing a hand from some old friends…”

In a statement given to RadioTimes.com, publishers Titan Comics said: “We have no plans to publish this comic collection at this time.”

The graphic novel is the latest Captain Jack project apparently impacted by the allegations and follows the decision by Doctor Who audio producers Big Finish to halt the release of the story Torchwood: Absent Friends.

Meanwhile, the producers of Doctor Who: Time Fracture recently confirmed they would no longer be using a pre-recorded segment featuring Barrowman as part of their immersive experience.

The allegations about Barrowman emerged after a 2014 video featuring his Doctor Who co-star Noel Clarke resurfaced. In the clip, Clarke, who has been accused of sexual harassment on the set of Doctor Who and denies the allegations, said Barrowman would expose himself on the production.

Several crew members recently spoke to The Guardian about Barrowman’s behaviour, with one alleging that he would “get his genitals out on a regular basis” and that “it was kind of accepted that it was his thing”.

Barrowman addressed the latest allegations in a statement released to The Guardian. He said his “high-spirited behaviour” was “only ever intended in good humour to entertain colleagues on set and backstage”.

He added: “With the benefit of hindsight, I understand that upset may have been caused by my exuberant behaviour and I have apologised for this previously. Since my apology in November 2008, my understanding and behaviour have also changed.”

