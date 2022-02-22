Frazer Hines and Wendy Padbury are returning as the Second Doctor's companions Jamie McCrimmon and Zoe Heriot in a new series of audio adventures from Big Finish – and RadioTimes.com can now exclusively reveal some additional cast members.

Emma Samms (Dynasty), Simone Lahbib (Bad Girls), and comedian Rufus Hound will all have voice roles in the latest volume of The Companion Chronicles, which is due for release in April 2022.

Samms, who will play Anya in the series, said that radio drama is "one of [her] favourite things to do" and explained that although she had known Hines for many years this was the first time she had worked with him.

"When I read the script and knowing that he was playing both of those parts [Jamie McCrimmon and The Doctor], I assumed they would be recorded separately," she said. "To see him switch back and forth like he does is like a masterclass. He’s unbelievably skilled and I’m still in awe of the fact that he’s able to do that."

She picked out working with a Dalek as a highlight, and also teased some details about her character, explaining: "Anya has had a tough life. Poor Anya. It’s really done terrible things to her.

"Her experiences have damaged her and she’s been able to get away with hiding her methods and plan from all the people around her. So, she’s got to be quite good at it. I really wanted to hide it from the audience as well, so that they wouldn’t have a clue as to what actually was going on because it would be a shame to give it away."