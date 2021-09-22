Disney Plus Day to feature exclusive premieres including first look at MCU future

Disney Plus will celebrate its second anniversary in style, with a string of exclusive content released on the day. Mark it in your diaries now – it’s Friday 12th November.

Advertisement

Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars and National Geographic will all be participating in Disney Plus Day, releasing brand new content including a special episode looking ahead at the future of the MCU.

Subscribers will be able to enjoy the release of adventure film Jungle Cruise (available to all subscribers), and the streaming premiere of Marvel’s Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings.

In a statement by Bob Chapek, Chief Executive Officer of The Walt Disney Company, he revealed that the “grand-scale celebration” will become an annual tradition.

For the latest news and expert tips on getting the best deals this year, take a look at our Black Friday 2021 and Cyber Monday 2021 guides.

“The inaugural Disney Plus Day will be a grand-scale celebration of our subscribers across the entire company,” said Chapek.

“This day of appreciation brings to life our mission to entertain, inform and inspire fans and families around the globe through the power of unparalleled storytelling, and will become an annual tentpole event to be amplified across our global businesses.”

Get sci-fi news direct to your inbox The best sci-fi news and features this side of the Outer Rim. Thanks, you are now signed up to our sci-fi and fantasy newsletter! We look forward to sending you our email updates. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! For details on how we use your data, please see our privacy policy.

The November date means that a number of the releases will mark the run-up to the holidays, including a festive Disney Plus Original movie Home Sweet Home Alone, a “reimagining of the popular holiday franchise”.

There will also be various animated shorts featuring characters from Frozen and Pixar’s Luca, in addition to the second instalment of The World According to Jeff Goldblum on National Geographic.

Disney has also promised an “exciting look towards the future” of the MCU, with potential special appearances from cast members teased elsewhere in the official announcement.

Advertisement

You can sign up to Disney Plus for £7.99 a month or £79.90 a year now. Check out more of our Sci-Fi and Fantasy coverage or visit our TV Guide to see what’s on tonight.