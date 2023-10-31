For example, the bespoke Shetland tweed coat he is sporting is slightly narrower and more tailored than the Alcantara coat he previously wore, while his suit – which is made from a brown, blue, and white checked material – includes a waistcoat and not a full jacket.

Meanwhile, this time around he is wearing a stylish knitted grey tie and his trademark converse trainers are slightly more muted in colour – grey as opposed to cream and red.

As well as this slightly different costume, Tennant will also be equipped with a new sonic screwdriver and a new TARDIS – so although he might be a familiar face, it's certainly not the same Doctor.

Tennant's costume for the 60th anniversary had already made headlines when he briefly appeared following Jodie Whittaker's regeneration at the end of last year's special The Power of the Doctor.

David Tennant as the Fourteenth Doctor, wearing a tailored coat and a brown, blue, and white checked suit. BBC

Whereas normally a new Doctor is seen wearing the previous incarnation's outfit immediately after regenerating, Tennant emerged already wearing his own costume, which raised a few eyebrows at the time.

At the time, returning showrunner Russell T Davies revealed that he was "absolutely certain that the clothes would regenerate" with Tennant's return.

Speaking to Doctor Who Magazine, he said: "I was very certain that I didn’t want David to appear in Jodie’s costume. I think the notion of men dressing in ‘women’s clothes’, the notion of drag, is very delicate. I’m a huge fan of that culture and the dignity of that, it’s truly a valuable thing.

"But it has to be done with immense thought and respect. With respect to Jodie and her Doctor, I think it can look like mockery when a straight man wears her clothes. To put a great big six-foot Scotsman into them looks like we’re taking the mickey."

